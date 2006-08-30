Si Scott – Interview



Si Scott

http://www.siscottdesign.com

Who is Si Scott? Tell us a little about yourself?I am a graphic designer from the Uk who is originally from Leeds but has moved around the country quite a bit (the next plan is to spend some time living abroad hopefully New York or somewhere like that). I left school at 16 and went to Leeds College Of Art & Design (Where I am now a part time lecturer) to study a BTEC in Graphic Design and then a foundation in Visual Communication, before going to Buckinghamshire Chilterns University to study a degree in Graphic Design. Upon completion I stayed in London for another 2 or 3 years and worked for a number of different small designa gencies whilst continuing with my own work and freeelance projetcs on the side.

You’ve been making some really innovative type work. Describes us your process and how you’ve come to make this kind of work.I always start by picking a font I feel fits the brief or works with what I am trying to achieve the piece and then will play around with different page layouts for a while. The next pahse is to just bring the piece to life using fineliners to create the illustration. I always work bigger than the finsihed piece is going to be and scan the illustrations at 1000dpi at 125% so when it is decreased to the actual size it’s very crsip an clean.

I think I came to make this kind of work just through my love of drawing, type and design and trying to do something that encompasses all them together.





Where do you get your inspiration?

Most of my inspiration comes ffrom music – I am constantly listening to music while I work and the lyrics especially. I’m really into words!





You have just created “We are bitch” with Kerry Roper. How come you got to work with him, and when have you decided to create this already promising studio?

I’ve known Kerry quite a few years now from my days of living in London. We just became mates and always said we’d do something together. So we decided to set up a studio together – we are both really busy with our own stuff at the minute which means unfortunately we haven’t had time to really concentrate on ‘We Are Bitch’ – hopefully we’ll get a chance to work together a bit more in the future.





And to conclude, name three of your favorite fonts.

Helvetica (family)

Akzidenze Grotesk (family)

Pagan Poetry

and too many more to mention.

—

Keep your font designs and type files onto a cloud storage solution for maximum flexibility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Google

Pinterest

