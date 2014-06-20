Fonts
Published on June 20, 2014
comments 4

Muriza – A modest slab with temptious curves.

written by Pedro Serrão
muriza_typeface_09

Muriza is a collaborative slab serif type family with decent character and distinctive curves. The typeface started as a student project in 2011, has been revised extensively, and now is published by Jürgen Schwarz and Jakob Runge. A total of eighteen styles enable various applications, reinforced with several OpenType layout features. The main focus in development was a balanced design and a harmonious text feeling.

muriza_typeface_08 muriza_typeface_07 muriza_typeface_10 muriza_typeface_05 muriza_typeface_02 muriza_typeface_01 muriza_typeface_03 muriza_typeface_06

As an economic slab serif Muriza values harmonious shapes and well working normalcy. All nine weights—such as the uniform, angular serifs—follow a geometric conception. Smooth shapes and partly curved spurs are complementing the clear rhythm.

Influenced by straight appearance and slightly condensed shapes Muriza is ideal for display usage, especially the two extremes: the filigrane hairline and the sturdy black weight. An important feature of Muriza is its range. Each weight provides small caps and matching italics. These are coming with lively spurs, but o the whole the italic stick to the conventional and balanced characteristic style of the upright.

As a student project the first drafts were born in 2011. In 2014 after a thorough revision and huge character extension Muriza is published by Jürgen Schwarz and Jakob Runge.

muriza_making-of_06_akt3-2014_korrekturen-zur-kursiven

   muriza_making-of_05_akt3-2013_mögliche-gewichte-und-gewichtsabstufungen

The extended Latin character set of 833 glyphs—respectively 636 in italics—supports most Latin-based scripts and also offers certain stylistic alternates for typographic variety.

In addition to linging, oldstyle and tabular figures the typeface includes fractions, currency symbols, icons and matching arrows.

  • Nice example of elaborate balanced typography.

  • Copycat Printing and Stationer

    Muriza is a great innovation for fonts, it actually fits to the style of designs we have now in the markets. The semi ITALIC curvy font with lightweight surface would blend to Flat Designs motive which are existing nowadays.