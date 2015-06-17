Books, Events, World
Published on June 17, 2015
comment 1

Type Nite NYC

written by Pedro Serrão
tumblr_inline_nq3tvzKT4U1rugvco_500

tumblr_inline_nq3tvzKT4U1rugvco_500

If you happen to be in New York on July 16, don’t miss a great evening with Type Nite NYC at the Strand. Featuring Ellen Lupton, Abbott Miller, Tobias Frere-Jones, and Peter Mendelsund talking about mess-ups and do-overs in typography. If you are not in New York (like unfortunately it’s my case), you can tune in to the live stream or participate in the Q&A via Twitter.

More info at the Princeton Architecture Press BlogThis event is sponsored by Princeton Architectural Press, The Type Directors Club, and Designers & Books.

  • Kristina Hughes

    Great news for the graphic designers.. I don’t wanna miss live stream.. Thanks for keeping us update..