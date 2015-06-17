If you happen to be in New York on July 16, don’t miss a great evening with Type Nite NYC at the Strand. Featuring Ellen Lupton, Abbott Miller, Tobias Frere-Jones, and Peter Mendelsund talking about mess-ups and do-overs in typography. If you are not in New York (like unfortunately it’s my case), you can tune in to the live stream or participate in the Q&A via Twitter.

More info at the Princeton Architecture Press Blog. This event is sponsored by Princeton Architectural Press, The Type Directors Club, and Designers & Books.