Games
Published on September 13, 2015
comment 1

Contraband Playing Cards

written by Pedro Serrão
Designed by Joe White, Contraband Playing Cards were inspired by secret societies, conspiracy theories, and everything unknown. Laced with gold, structured around custom typography, these playing cards use an art deco approach to create a one of a kind design. With intricate details, this deck is shielded in gold and black foil.
  • April Ferry

    I love this piece, it would be awesome to see a few tight detail photos, though. the cards are so intricate and we can’t see it too clearly.