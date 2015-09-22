FontArk is a new browser-based font editor and creation tool, still in Beta, featuring a versatile real-time multiple glyph editing system.

You can start a new typeface design from scratch or chose one of FontArk font editor’s growing structural ready made templates, to save time and start tweaking the template to get the desired look. Go have a try, it’s only free for a limited time.

Drawing characters with Fontark font editor is as easy as can be. Built over a fluid grid (the Matrix), a sophisticates glyphs synchronization system (The SX system) and an automatic Outline generator all you have to do in order to create your font is draw the center line (Skeleton) of the characters, all the rest can and will be tweaked easily later on. Never struggle to create grids, parallel outline curves and be bothered with the right thickness of the font.

Here is another video that introduces you to the process:

FontArk users create fonts for their own use and have full creative rights on their creation. FontArk published several fonts for free at Free Fonts For All.