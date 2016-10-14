

Looking forward to this facsimile edition of the Bolted Book, filled with typographic experimentation and serving as a showcase for Depero’s art in a variety of media, it is universally recognized as a tour de force of avant-garde book-making.



Fortunato Depero’s 1927 monograph Depero Futurista, which means “Depero the Futurist,” is also known as The Bolted Book, because it is famously bound together by two large industrial aluminum bolts. Acknowledged as the first modern-day artist’s book, it is universally recognized as a tour de force of avant-garde book-making. The Center for Italian Modern Art in New York, the Mart, Museum of modern and contemporary art of Trento and Rovereto, Italy (which houses the Depero archives), and Designers & Books (New York) are collaborating on a Kickstarter (launching on October 18) to publish a new facsimile edition of this groundbreaking book.

