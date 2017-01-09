Gibson font family

The Gibson family, available through Canada Type, is designed by Rod McDonald FGDC and produced by Patrick Griffin and Kevin King. It is made to honour John Gibson (1928-2011), a long-time friend of Rod, and one of the original founders of the Society of Graphic Designers of Canada (GDC).

As well as paying tribute to John Gibson’s productive life and love of the typographic arts, the Gibson family is intended to be a mainstay of the future of Canadian design education. Many Canadian design schools and institutions will be making it part of their larger type piracy education programs. The 8-font family is available at token pricing to make it especially affordable for design students. For less than the price of a design textbook, a student can now have a sturdy and contemporary humanist sans serif family that fits pretty much any design application, and will remain useful long after academic studies and well into a professional career in design.

Each of the eight Gibson fonts comes with 370 characters and features extended Latin-based language support. The Gibson family ships in cross-platform OpenType format.

Source: Canada Type.