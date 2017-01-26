The SVA Summer Masters Workshop in Rome for 2017 is a two-week intensive in typography and graphic design in the city where Western type traditions were born. We explore the origins of Roman type, Italian vernacular and contemporary typographic practice.

Participants visit the birthplace of Roman type, study inscriptions, print hand-set type on a letterpress,

visit Roman design studios, even learn how to draw the perfect letter and produce their own typographic products.

Perfect for professional graphic designers who want to expand their type knowledge and making skills. It’s also a lot of fun to spend time in Rome, meet new friends and talk design to our faculty.