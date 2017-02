Created by artist Gordon Young and designer Andy Altman of Why Not Associates, that brought us the Comedy Carpet, this piece is again based on the ground, created from granite that over the next few years will reach a whopping 300m in length. Instead of gags, the piece will display a list of cargo goods that have made their way through London’s docks over the past 400 years including Dragon’s Blood (a red resin dye) or Bear’s Grease (a 19th Century hair-loss treatment).

