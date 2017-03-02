Ani Petrova, new member of LetterSoup, just wrote us telling us about Kardinal, her first ever font release. Get it with a super 90% OFF intro offer — 32 fonts for just $29.90 and two styles for free!

Kardinal is a sans serif humanistic type family with 32 weights, ranging from Thin to Black with extra drawn italics and small caps versions. The Kardinal type family is ideally suites for small text, books and magazines, branding, posters, as well as web and screen design, headlines and more.

Kardinal comes in 32 styles with extended language support. All weights contain standard ligatures, proportional figures, tabular figures, old style figure, numerals and arrows, matching currency symbols and fraction.

The construction of characters combines between clean grotesque style and calligraphic features with humanist fragrance. Out standing for the designs are the small serifs. They are giving the letters movement and freshness, as well as contribute to a better readability in different volume texts and including lots of details that give it a unique personality. The Regular and Medium weights are perfect for body text while the italic give an interesting texture to the text. The range of styles give a good flexibility to this family. The fonts are carefully hinted and perfect for digital use.