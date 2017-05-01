Font Map by IDEO

Designers at IDEO wanted to bring artificial intelligence to the world of fonts, so they created Font Map, a quick experiment to see how machine learning can address challenges in design.

Font selection is one of the most common visual choices designers make—and most fall back on old favorites, or search for a font within categories. By leveraging AI and convolutional neural networks to draw higher-vision pattern recognition, we have created a tool that helps designers understand and see relationships across more than 750 web fonts.

We hope this experience will inspire fellow designers to experiment with machine learning and AI, and use these new capabilities in ways that are insightful, inspiring, and valuable.