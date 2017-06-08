Maison Neue Super Family by Milieu Grotesque.

https://vimeo.com/216646190

Milieu Grotesque teamed up with graphic design studio Bunch to create this showcase video for their new released font: Maison Neue. Due to popular demand it has been revisited and expanded into a super family of 40 styles: The somewhat condensed original version, first released five years ago, has now been complemented by an extended counter part, including two additional lighter and two heavier weights. Furthermore, a bold weight (upright and italic) was added to the monospace styles.

