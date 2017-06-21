Spectral, the first parametric Google font by Prototypo

Spectral is the first Google Font turned parametric by Prototypo. Primarily intended for use in collaborative office-suite programs like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Spectral is in the line of high-quality screen-first fonts. The release of the parametric template is the result of a year-long collaboration between Prototypo and Production Type teams.

Prototypo’s outstanding technology has an infinite range of applications beyond its primarily “web-app use”. Imagine shop windows that react according to the movements of passers-by. Think data visualisation mixing info and text or websites with a readability enhanced for visually impaired people. Creating intelligent fonts capable of fitting all types of uses and media is now a reality. The parametric font technology will help developers and designers to revolutionize user experience with fonts using context, outside variables or physical sensors to modify the input parameters.

You can experience Spectral as a parametric template on a dedicated mini site: spectral.prototypo.io

