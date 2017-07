Tongari is a japanese word for “sharp-pointed”. Sharp-pointed as the swords of the seven samurai in the Akira Kurosawa movie, in which a bunch of warriors defend a village from thieves. One weight for each samurai, as Tongari is a family of 7 weights and their 7 italics. Tongari has a lot of personnality in large sizes but is also perfectly readable in a 9 points size for long texts.

Have a closer look and try it here on the type foundry’s website!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Google

Pinterest