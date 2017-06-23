Classic Casino Fonts

Some of the worlds best known sign is the welcome sign when you arrive to Las Vegas Nevada. The classic casino sign is one of the worlds most photographed signs and a quick look at #lasvegassign on Instagram gives you an idea of how popular it is. The sign was originally designed by Betty Willis who was an American graphic designer, born in Nevada.

The sign states “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” on the front, but also has a sign on the back saying “Drive Carefully, come back soon”.

A lot of different fonts have copied the Las Vegas-sign, some of them is Scriptorama Tradeshow JF and Franklin Gothic.

The casino-sign was never copyrighted

One of the big reasons for it’s enormous popularity is that the sign was never copyrighted. The designer saw the sign as a gift from her to the city and wanted the sign to be as public as possible. This has resulted in a much larger spread for the sign and the sign can be seen anywhere, but mainly on casino related products such as Casinojakt and mainly on Las Vegas souvenirs.

This means, if you’re starting a new company or service, you are free to use the design of one of the most photographed signs in the world without paying a dime for it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Google

Pinterest

