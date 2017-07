Zeitung Mono is a new monospaced font by Inderware, companion to the Zeitung family, a sans serif which works well in small sizes on screen.

This monowidth font family increases the functionality of the Zeitung font family, resulting in happy programmers, smiling ASCII-kids, razor-sharp journalists and finally: worldpeace.

Source: Underware.

