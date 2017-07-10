Communication Arts – 8th annual Typography Competition

2017—Communication Arts magazine, a professional journal for those involved in visual communications, announces its 8th annual Typography Competition Call for Entries. The deadline for submissions is September 8, 2017. Any typographic project first printed or produced between September 2016 and September 2017 is eligible.

It celebrates the best use of typography as the primary visual element in design and advertising, plus new typeface designs, calligraphy and handlettering.

Chosen by a jury of leading design professionals, the selected entries will be distributed worldwide in the Communication Arts Typography Annual, both in print and digital editions, and on commarts.com, assuring important exposure to the creators of this outstanding work. Each winning entrant will also receive a personalized Award of Excellence, milled from solid aluminum.

Submission Guidelines and FAQs can be found at: commarts.com/competitions/2018-

Past winners can be viewed online at: commarts.com/magazine/2017-typography

